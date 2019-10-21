Botswana: VP Urges Ngami Constituents to Unite for BDP

Sehithwa — Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane, has urged Ngami constituents to unite to ensure success of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the general elections on Wednesday.

Mr Tsogwane was speaking at a BDP star rally at Sehithwa on Saturday.

He said through unity, constituents would ensure a successive win for the BDP parliamentary candidate for Ngami Mr Thato Kwerepe and the nine council candidates.

Mr Tsogwane said the BDP was on a re-strategising mode through the leadership of its current President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

He therefore implored democrats countrywide to vote for the BDP in large numbers to ensure that President Masisi led the country for the next five years.

The President Masisi, he said stood for an inclusive economy in which locals were key players and wanted Botswana to develop from a middle income country to a high income one.

Mr Tsogwane also said the BDP government was planning to review the Constitution of Botswana to address its shortcomings.

The BDP government, he said was fighting against corruption to ensure funds lost through corruption could be used to benefit Batswana.

He further said the BDP government would diversify the economy to ensure job creation, saying the party manifesto was viable compared to other political parties.

On her part, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Ms Bogolo Kenewendo said her ministry was working round the clock to help Ngami constituents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Kenewendo cited a cooperative society at Etsha village which she said the ministry was in the process of salvaging by paying millions worth of debt it owed.

She said once the debt was paid, the cooperative society would re-open to benefit local communities who had invested in it.

Ms Kenewendo also said the ministry had assisted crafts makers at Gumare with a container for collection of crafts for international market.

She said the container was meant to help all villages in the district.

BDP veteran, Mr John Wellio said the BDP was the only worthwhile party for Batswana since it had been leading Batswana in harmony.

Mr Wellio implored Ngami constituents to vote for Mr Kwerepe. He said parents should sensitise the youth about the importance of voting, saying making a mistake by voting for wrong leaders would cost them for five years.

For his part, Ngami parliamentary candidate, Mr Kwerepe asked Ngami constituents to re-elect him to Parliament for him to continue delivering the promises he made.

Mr Kwerepe said he had managed to achieve some of their requests in the past five years while some were still pending.

He said the Sehithwa Service Centre was one of the projects that he would like to witness being completed since only preliminary developments had taken place on the plot.

Source : BOPA