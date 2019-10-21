South Africa: Load Shedding Has Serious Implications for Water Supply to Major Urban Areas

analysis

The consequences of electricity outages for potable water supply can be severe, in extreme cases disrupting supply completely. This is especially true for much of the Gauteng water-supply area, which straddles the continental divide.

Load-shedding-related, or major electricity disruptions for any reason, can have severe consequences for the continuous treatment and supply of water services. Systems across the municipal and water board sector remain vulnerable, according to a recently completed Water Research Commission (WRC) study, and compromise both infrastructure and water quality.

The study found that the high assurance of electricity supply until recently did not warrant municipalities to have backup plans on its key water services infrastructure, based on the preparedness of a large municipality, Tshwane.

