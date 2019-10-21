Botswana: BPF Promises Developments in Tati West

20 October 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Portia Ikgopoleng

Masunga — Former president, Lieutenant Gen Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, has commended Mr Biggie Butale for being the first leader of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) .

When launching Mr Butale as BPF parliamentary candidate for Tati West in Masunga on October 19, Lt Gen. Dr Khama stated that Botswana prides itself with the prevailing peace and dignity. He, therefore, highlighted that BPF aimed at cementing democracy that had prevailed in Botswana for years.

He said Batswana should not fear to exercise their right and follow political parties that they believed could serve their interest at heart.

The former president said opposition parties believed in fairness not violence.

He said BPF respected the bogosi institution, which was why they had incorporated in their manifesto that dikgosi be moved to Office of the President.

Lt Gen. Dr Khama stressed that voters should keep their registration cards safe and avoid giving them to relatives or any other person.

For his part, Mr Butale said it was an honor to have led Tati West as an MP in the last five years, adding that it was fitting for voters to renew his tenure so that he could continue bringing developments to Tati West.

He highlighted that during his tenure, he had advocated for the development of Tshesebe-Masunga road to bitumen standard though its progress had been delayed.

He said as the MP, he had managed to source out a tractor worth, P1.5 million for Masunga farmers which he believed would help towards cultivating cluster project farms.

Mr Butale indicated that as an MP, he cycled from Masunga to Gaborone to raise funds for building computer labs for all Tati West schools, adding that he was in the process of collecting all pledges from private companies.

He said BPF had people's interests at heart, hence asking Batswana to vote for them.

Mr Butale stated that BPF objective was to improve lives of Batswana by bringing developments to every corner of the country.

BPF women's league president, Ms Ivory Keekee, called on Tati West constituents to vote for BPF in order to see a positive change in their constituency.

She encouraged women to take the lead and participate in politics.

Ms Keekee assured Batswana that BPF's footprints had been left in all parts of Botswana having fielded councilors in many wards.

Welcoming guests to his village, Kgosi Maruje III, said dikgosi were part of democratic system.He commended Mr Butale for his journey in politics and wished him well.

He called on party followers to be responsible citizens and uphold good morals during this period of political campaigns until polling day.

Kgosi Maruje said youth should be exemplary and showed the world that Batswana were a democratic nation and urged them to stay away from any acts of misconduct.

He highlighted that BPF was part of a democratic process that should be embraced because it strengthened the democratic system to have many political parties with different views and beliefs. A total of nine council for Tati West were also launched.

