South Africa: Proteas Wilt As Rohit Rampages in Ranchi

analysis

After two half-days due to bad weather in the third and final Test between South Africa and India, the Proteas are once again on the ropes. This is despite some decent bowling from debutant George Linde.

India 497 for 9 dec (Sharma 212, Rahane 115; Linde 4-133, Rabada 3-85).

South Africa 9 for 2 (Elgar 4; Shami 1-0, Yadav 1-4)

India won the toss and elected to bat.

Day 1

Having been bludgeoned by India in the first two Tests, the South Africans were looking to end their tour of the sub-continent on a high.

Speaking a day before the third Test, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said most of this week had been spent trying to keep his charges motivated.

"For me it's important that the guys don't feel like there's one week left in India and almost already get on that plane to South Africa. The Test series that we play now are for the Test Championship; there are points still up for grabs in every Test match," said du Plessis.

Over and above the points, the Proteas were looking to pick up 20 wickets for the first time in the series.

Du Plessis mixed things up by...