Namibia Hold Singapore to Thrilling Draw

20 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia held Singapore to a thrilling 54-54 draw in their Nations Cup netball match at the OCBC Arena in Singapore on Sunday.

An evenly-matched first quarter ended with the scores level at 12-12.

Several sloppy passages of play from Singapore in the second quarter allowed the 33rd ranked Namibia to take the lead and go into half-time with the score at 25-23.

But Singapore restored parity after a three-goal run at the beginning of the third stanza, and a determined display by the hosts saw them overturn the deficit to end the quarter with a narrow 39-38 lead.

The teams went neck and neck in a pulsating final quarter that went down to the final-minute. Trailing 54-53 with just seconds remaining, captain Charmaine Soh sank a shot to salvage a draw for Singapore. - straitstimes.com

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

