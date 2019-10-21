South Africa: Cape Town Teen Shot By Stray Bullet in Hanover Park

A 15-year-old girl has been shot and injured in Hanover Park.

The teenager was injured by a stray bullet on Saturday, at around 07:00 in Rywood Walk.

She was taken to hospital for medical attention, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed.

"According to information a 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded by a stray bullet; she was taken to a hospital for medical attention. Police detectives are on the scene combing for clues. No one has been arrested so far," she said.

Philippi police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, Rwexana added.

The Philippi policing precinct was identified as one of 10 crime hotspots that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed in July to help curb because of the high attempted murder rate.

Police Minister Bheki Cele this week welcomed signs that the murder rate as declined since the start of the joint Operation Lockdown.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police ministry said the operation had led to the arrest of almost 6 000 people and recovery of 100 firearms in the Western Cape.

It was however, only a temporary operation, with the army due to leave in March 2020.

Source: News24