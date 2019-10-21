South Africa: Man, 57, Found Murdered in His Home in Eastern Cape

A murder investigation is underway after a Willowvale man was found dead in his home in Bhojini Village, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Sikhulu Nozaqhu, 57, was found with upper body injuries in his residence in Luvundu Locality in Bhojini Village on Friday morning at about 07:30, spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha confirmed.

"It is alleged that the man was sleeping alone at his home," Manatha said.

"The motive behind the murder is not known."

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest was requested to contact Willowvale police at 047 499 6234.

"The information will be treated confidentially," Manatha added.

Source: News24