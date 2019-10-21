South Africa: Man Arrested for Rape of Two-Year-Old Reiger Park Toddler

19 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

A 34-year-old Boksburg man has been arrested for the rape of a 2-year-old child, Gauteng police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to News24 the arrest of a suspect took place in Boksburg on Friday.

The Reiger Park child was allegedly sexually assaulted on Tuesday when her mother, who was at work, left her in the care of a man known to them, according to EWN.

The toddler reportedly started behaving strangely on Tuesday night and was taken to the hospital. There it was discovered that she had been raped.

Masondo said the suspect will appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

