South Africa: Boks Back Into Top 4 of World Rugby Rankings

21 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — The Springboks have moved up a spot to fourth in the latest World Rugby rankings.

This follows the completion of the past weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

South Africa's 26-3 win over Japan in Tokyo on Sunday was enough to see them leapfrog Ireland, who were hammered 46-14 by top-ranked New Zealand on Saturday.England climbed above Wales into second spot after a 40-16 win over Australia in Oita. The Welsh beat France 20-19 but England's margin of victory was enough to see the Red Roses move into second spot.World Cup hosts Japan briefly rose to their highest-ever ranking of sixth after Australia's heavy loss to England on Saturday, but the Brave Blossoms' defeat to the Boks 24 hours later saw the Wallabies regain sixth place, with France also climbing one spot to seventh and Japan moving back to No 8. Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 92.47 2. England 89.74 3. Wales 89.37 4. South Africa 88.55 5. Ireland 84.45 6. Australia 81.90 7. France 80.88 8. Japan 79.28 9. Scotland 79.23 10. Argentina 78.31 11. Fiji 76.21 12. Italy 72.04 13. Tonga 71.44 14. Georgia 71.26 15. Samoa 70.72 16. Spain 68.15 17. USA 68.10 18. Uruguay 67.41 19. Romania 66.69 20. Russia 63.09

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01 32. Kenya 52.55 34. Zimbabwe 50.69

Rugby World Cup semi-final fixtures (SA times):

Saturday, October 26 - New Zealand v England, Yokohama - 10:00

Sunday, October 27 - South Africa v Wales, Yokohama - 11:00

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.