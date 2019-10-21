South Africa: Boks Back Into Top 4 of World Rugby Rankings

Cape Town — The Springboks have moved up a spot to fourth in the latest World Rugby rankings.

This follows the completion of the past weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

South Africa's 26-3 win over Japan in Tokyo on Sunday was enough to see them leapfrog Ireland, who were hammered 46-14 by top-ranked New Zealand on Saturday.England climbed above Wales into second spot after a 40-16 win over Australia in Oita. The Welsh beat France 20-19 but England's margin of victory was enough to see the Red Roses move into second spot.World Cup hosts Japan briefly rose to their highest-ever ranking of sixth after Australia's heavy loss to England on Saturday, but the Brave Blossoms' defeat to the Boks 24 hours later saw the Wallabies regain sixth place, with France also climbing one spot to seventh and Japan moving back to No 8. Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 92.47 2. England 89.74 3. Wales 89.37 4. South Africa 88.55 5. Ireland 84.45 6. Australia 81.90 7. France 80.88 8. Japan 79.28 9. Scotland 79.23 10. Argentina 78.31 11. Fiji 76.21 12. Italy 72.04 13. Tonga 71.44 14. Georgia 71.26 15. Samoa 70.72 16. Spain 68.15 17. USA 68.10 18. Uruguay 67.41 19. Romania 66.69 20. Russia 63.09

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01 32. Kenya 52.55 34. Zimbabwe 50.69

Rugby World Cup semi-final fixtures (SA times):

Saturday, October 26 - New Zealand v England, Yokohama - 10:00

Sunday, October 27 - South Africa v Wales, Yokohama - 11:00

