Sudan: Govt Delegation Hands Over Its Response On the Declaration of Principles.

The government delegation to negotiation with the armed movements in Juba has delivered, Saturday evening two papers to Sudan People's Movement-North Sector (SPLM-N which is led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Helo ), and the South Sudanese mediation, on the declaration of principles draft made by SPLM/N delegation, on negotiations issues.

The other paper is the vision of government delegation over negotiations management process.

The SPLM/N delegation, from its side requested a delay of one to two days to study the papers handed over by government delegation.

The mediation is expected to prepare a consensus paper to be presented to the two-day meeting between the two sides on Monday, which would lead to a comprehensive declaration of principles on negotiation issues.