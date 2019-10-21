Sudan: Release of Abdul-Wahid Nur Movement's POW Is Major Peace Initiative , Experts

Khartoum — The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) on Friday set free 23 prisoners of war affiliated to Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdul-Wahid Al-Nur with framework of good faith for achievement of comprehensive peace.

Politics lecturer in a number of Sudanese universities, Dr Al-Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement to SUNA that release of Al-Wahid faction prisoners despite he has sat for talks boycotting the ongoing negotiations with the rest of the armed movements in Juba, South Sudan State was a major peace initiative that should find good response from the faction and sit down for talks for the sake of the homeland and people of Sudan who is in need of achievement of peace and re-integration of armed movements in political life to pave way for lifting Sudan from the US list of State sponsors of terrorism.

Dr Al-Rashid indicated to positive statements by the Chairman of Sovereign Council and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan that they are to provide all possible to attain the comprehensive peace in Sudan and statements by Member of the Sovereign Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces(RSF), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo that he was ready to leave his position in the Sovereign Council for Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilo , Chairman of SPLM-N for sake and as dowry for peace, adding that such statements confirm full readiness of commanders of SAF, RSF and security apparatus to achieve comprehensive peace , pay its costs and prepare appropriate climate for peace as priority in this stage to enable Sudan surpass towards horizons of development , prosperity and realization of the revolution slogan of freedom, peace and justice

In the same context , Dr Osama Mohamed Saeed called Abdul-Wahid Movement to respond to call of reason and the SAF good initiative by sitting for talks to achieve peace , noting that the change currently taking place in Sudan paves way for peace and that this a historic opportunity should be seized for realizing peace in Sudan.