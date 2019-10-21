Sudan: Negotiations Between Delegations of Government and SPLM-N Begin

20 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By Suana

Juba — The second sitting of negotiations between delegations of the Government and the Sudan People's Movement-North Sector (SPLM-N which is led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Helo commenced Saturday at Pyramid Hotel in Juba.

Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Shamsadine Kabbashi heads Sudan delegation in the sitting while the SPLM-N delegation chaired by its Secretary-General Ammar Amon.

The SPLM-N hander over during the Saturday' sitting a paper on declaration of principles on the negotiations to the government delegation and the mediation covering overall issues of dialogue determined by the roadmap signed by the two parties and the mediation Friday.

The paper contained the political and humanitarian tracks as well as security arrangements.

The government delegation and the mediation are embarking on studying the paper to come out with a vision over it.

