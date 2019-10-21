Sudan: GIS Says It Has Nothing to Do With Mohamed Siddiq's Killing

Khartoum — The General Intelligence Service(GIS) denied it has connection with death of trader , Mohamed Siddiq Ibrahim who had worked at Sooq Sita in Al-Haj Yousif neighbourhood, in Khartoum North.

A statement issued by GIS on Sunday said that it was circulated in social media that a trader at Sooq Sita in Al-Haj Yousif neighbourhood who was called Mohamed Sidiq Ibrahim died after had been tortured in GIS cells after over a week-long detention.

Regarding this false allegation, the statement said, GIS totally denies any connection with killing of the trader.

Extending condolences to family of the deceased , GIS expressed regret over continued campaigns the GIS has been subjected to from time to time which aim, the statement explained, to cut road before huge efforts being made by the service to preserve security and stability in the country and to enable the ongoing political process reach its goals and objectives.

The statement said that GIS would preserve the legal right to pursue such type of publishing and those who circulate it.