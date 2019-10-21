Somalia: Yariisow's Ex Media Officer Arrested Over Late Mayo'rs Facebook

20 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Former Media Officer for the late Mogadishu Mayor Abdirahman Omar is under police custody. Abdinur is been held at the CID headquarters. Dalsan Media has learnt that Ahmed Nur was arrested on Friday for allegedly operating the late Mayor's Facebook account.

The arrest followed reports that the late Mayor's account had been seen to be active several times after his death. Dalsan has also learnt that the late Mayor's family had lodged an official complaint on the matter.

Abdinur's family however says the former media official had handed over the Mayor's laptop and social media account details to Yarisow's son Mohamed Abdrahman.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

