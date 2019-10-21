Sudan: Democracy Experiment Conference in Sudan to Kickoff Tuesday

Khartoum — The Democracy Research and Studies Centre of the Ministry of Culture and Information announced that the conference on the democracy experiment will be held during October 22 - 24 at the Conferences Hall in the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The conference will launch its activities in collaboration with the social and economic research department.

The opening sittting will be attended by the Sovereign Council's member Siddig Tawer, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Intisar Saghayroun Al-Zain, along with participation of more than 46 thinkers and researchers.