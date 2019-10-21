Sudan: Democracy Experiment Conference in Sudan to Kickoff Tuesday

20 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Democracy Research and Studies Centre of the Ministry of Culture and Information announced that the conference on the democracy experiment will be held during October 22 - 24 at the Conferences Hall in the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The conference will launch its activities in collaboration with the social and economic research department.

The opening sittting will be attended by the Sovereign Council's member Siddig Tawer, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Intisar Saghayroun Al-Zain, along with participation of more than 46 thinkers and researchers.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.