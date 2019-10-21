Tanzania: 250 Asia, Africa Legal Experts Meet in Dar es Salaam

20 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Frank Kimboy

Dar es Salaam — Delegates from 48 countries from Africa and Asia will converge in Dar es Salaam from tomorrow for the 58th Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) summit.

Briefing the media yesterday, the minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said the meeting will be held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre from October 21 to 25. This, according to Dr Mahiga, is the third time that the country is hosting the annual event. Dr Mahiga said that AALCO member states are rotationally hosting the meetings.

Dr Mahiga said Tanzania joined AALCO in 1973 under the leadership of the founding father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere. This year's conference will bring together about 250 delegates.

The meeting is attended by ministers responsible for legal affairs from 48 AALCO member states.

"As a minister responsible for legal affairs I will be AALCO president for the next one year," said Dr Mahiga.

Speaking during the press conference, Prof Gaston Kennedy, AALCO secretary general, said during the meetings the delegates are expected to discuss various security issues, especially those about the Indian Ocean.

AALCO is an international governmental organization formed in 1956, initially to serve as an advisory board to member states about matters on international law.

