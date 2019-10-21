Sudan and Qatar Discuss Boosting Bilateral Relations

20 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Foreign affairs Asma Mohamed Abd Allah received Sunday at her office in the ministry the Qatari ambassador Abdel Rahman Bin Ali AL kebaysi where the minister and her guest discussed the bilateral relations between the two counties and sought supporting Sudan during the transition period.

The Qatari ambassador expressed desire to strengthen cooperation with Sudan in all aspects and exchanged supportive stance at integrational forums.

In addition, the ambassador assured his country's support of Sudan government efforts to realize peace in the country.

He added that Qatar would bring in more investments in Sudan particularly in the field of energy, mining and agriculture.

The minister thanked the ambassador and Qatari government for supporting Sudan achieving peace and booting relations between the two countries in all walks of life.

The minister briefed on the political development in the emphasizing the importance of friendly and sisterly countries supportive stance regrading peace process in Sudan and the removal of its name from the list of countries harboring terrorism

