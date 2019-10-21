Sudan: Community Leaders in BNS Welcome Ceasefire Declaration

Al Damazine — Community leaders in the Blue Nile State have welcomed the decree issued lately by the Chairman of Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, ceasefire all the war fronts.

Gisma Al-Tahir has described the ceasefire decree and encouraging to the negotiators, in both the government and the armed straggle movements sides, to go forward for realizing peace that will lead to stability and the return of the internally displaced people to their home villages.

The community leader Walid Ali Adam has praised the ceasefire decree, saying was undertaken at a critical time, calling on the negotiating parties to elevate the national interests overt the narrow partisan gains..

The native administration leaders have expressed their satisfaction over the ceasefire decree.

Al-Mak Ali Bashir of Abu-Lekailik Area stated that the Blue Nile was the most affected state by the war that lasted for several years and rendered many people displaced and suffering the brutal war.

Meanwhile, Ali Bashir appealed to the two negotiating sides to reach a comprehensive peace agreement for the interest of stability and security in the country.