Sudan: RSF Embarks On Rehabilitation of Genana Hospital

Genaina — The Rabid Support Forces (RSF) have embarked on rehabilitation of Genana hospital in the context of its great initiatives targeting Darfur states.

The RSF started with rehabilitating the children section, providing the necessary beds, physicians, medicines and treatment for children.

The RSF Commander for Genaina Sector, Col. Musa Hamid Ambluo, assured in statement to SUNA that RSF Commander and member of Transitional Sovereign Council Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, is committed to the full rehabilitation Genaina hospital and making available the medical cadres in various specializations.

He expected the hospital will offer medical services for around five million persons from the various West Darfur localities.