South Sudan: Hemeti - 'Govt to Address Passport Issues for Citizens Living in South Sudan'

Juba — The interim government of Sudan will address issues of residence permits and travel documents for Sudanese citizens living in South Sudan.

On Friday, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Deputy Chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council, and the head of the Sudanese delegation to the ongoing peace talks with the armed movements being facilitated in the South Sudanese capital of Juba, confirmed that the government will work to address the problems of Sudanese nationals living in South Sudan regarding passports and residence permit issues.

At a breakfast which Darfur women who live in South Sudan provided to the negotiating parties, Hemeti pledged to solve the issues concerning travel documents and residence permits. He also said that 20 cases of Sudanese citizens "convicted for financial matters" have been resolved.

The transitional Sudanese government will work with the South Sudanese government to facilitate travel documents to people moving between the two countries "because they are one people", he said.