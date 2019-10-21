Sudan: Darfur Child, Farmer Injured in Jebel Marra Herder Violence

20 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Martal / Fallujah — A child and a farmer were severely injured in two separate incidents in South Darfur's East Jebel Marra on Friday.

Herders trespassed with their livestock the farms in the area of Martal. When the farmers confronted the trespassers, they opened fire into the air. 12-year-old Yousef Haroun was wounded, and the farmers were forced to flee the area.

Farmer beaten

In the area of Fallujah, also in East Jebel Marra, farmer Ibrahim Ali was severely injured when 11 herders attacked him on his farm and beat him. They also stole his donkey and other possessions. Ali was taken to El Malam for treatment.

