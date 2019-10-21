Angola: President Gets Acquainted With Bie Hospital Works

20 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, learned, on Friday, the progress of the works of the future Provincial Hospital of Bié, with a capacity of 250 beds.

Joao Lourenço, accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, and ministers from various sectors, toured all compartments of the hospital and received information on the progress of the works, from the Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta.

The construction of the new Provincial Hospital of Bié, with 75 percent of physical execution, is estimated at US $ 48 million, supported by the Angolan Government. Its delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2020.

Built in an area of 50,000 square meters, it has 24 different blocks, in addition to six residences for physicians accommodation. The work guarantees over 300 jobs.

At the end of the visit of the President of the Republic, Minister Silvia Lutucuta, speaking to the press, said that it will be a reference hospital and will serve the population of the province of Bié and other surrounding regions, taking into account the various specialties.

He reported that he will have hemodialysis, cardiology, internal medicine, gynecology and obstetrics, ophthalmology, maternity, emergency areas with minor and major surgery blocks, among others.

