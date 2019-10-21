Angola: Handball - Angola in Group B of African Championship

20 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The male national handball team is in group B of the 24th African Handball championship, to be held from 15 to 25 January 2020, in Tunisia.

The draw happened last Saturday night and put the Angolans, who were third ranked in last tournament, in the same group with Libya, Gabon and Nigeria.

The group A is composed by Egypt, Congo, Guinea and Kenya.

The hosts and title holders (Tunisia) are in group C with the debutants team Cape Verde, also Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

However, for the group D are the national teams of Morocco, Algeria, Congo, Senegal and Zambia.

The African tournament to take place in Tunisia capital city of Tunis is to qualify the teams to the Tokyo Olympics as well in 2020 and the World Cup in Egypt, 2021.

