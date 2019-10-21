Sudan: Minister of Industry - Shortage of Flour in Gezira Is Fabricated

Medani — The Minister of Industry, Madani Abbas Madani, asserted Sunday in his meeting with the member of the higher emergency committee for the wheat flour crisis in Gezira State, headed by Prof. Mohamed Taha Yousif, the Vice Chancellor of Gezira University, acknowledged that the Gezira state's share of wheat flour was a little one.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Majdi Yousif, has announced in statement to (SUNA) the commitment of minister to increase the share of state of the flour, and to operate the mills in the state for subsidized flour and to reactivate the cooperative societies.

The minister pointed out to that the crisis of flour at Gezira State is fabricated one because there was the direct dealing with the companies and bakeries without going through state stores.

Yousif said that the federal minister has assured the necessity of monitoring to the subsidized commodities of flour and petroleum by the Resistance Committees to ensure that the goods are reaching the beneficiaries.