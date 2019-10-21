South Sudan: Hamdok Affirms Sudan Keenness to Cooperate With South Sudan State

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to cooperate with the Republic of South Sudan in all fields, referring to the fraternal ties between the two countries.

This came when he received Sunday in his office the envoy of IGAD for peace in South Sudan State, ambassador Ismail Wani, who appreciated the efforts of the transitional government in Sudan for realizing peace in South Sudan.

He said that realization of peace in South Sudan will have positive impact on peace and stability in Sudan.