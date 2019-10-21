South Sudan: Hamdok Affirms Sudan Keenness to Cooperate With South Sudan State

20 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to cooperate with the Republic of South Sudan in all fields, referring to the fraternal ties between the two countries.

This came when he received Sunday in his office the envoy of IGAD for peace in South Sudan State, ambassador Ismail Wani, who appreciated the efforts of the transitional government in Sudan for realizing peace in South Sudan.

He said that realization of peace in South Sudan will have positive impact on peace and stability in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
South Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.