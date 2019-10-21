Sudan: Armed Forces Issues Statement On Violations of Cease-Fire By Forces of Movement of Abdul-Wahid

20 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Armed Forces Sunday issued a statement on violations of the declared ceasefire by forces belonging to the movement of Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nour.

Following is unofficial translation of the statement:-

The Armed Forces worked in various ways to cease fire and to stabilize the situation in areas of contact with armed movements, the most recent of which was renewal of the cease-fire by the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces through the decree (96) for the year 2019. The honorable citizens will not forget the good faith shown by the Armed Forces when it released (21) prisoners of war of Abdul-Wahid movement last Saturday, 19/10/2019, but all these efforts were not taken into account and were met with steps reflecting a hostile spirit that does not conform with the aspirations and wishes of the Sudanese people and attacked our forces in several locations as follows:

First: On 17/10/2019, the forces of the outlaw Abdul Wahid Mohamed Nour attacked security positions of the Armed forces in the area of Brobas, eight kilometers northeast of Kara in the direction of Gabo, and there was exchange of fire until the Armed Forces repulsed the attackers.

Second: On October 18, 2019 the enemy forces of the movement of Abdul Wahid Mohammed Nour attacked the area of Kadnir, eastern of Jebel Marra and the Armed Forces exchanged fire with the attackers and repulsed them without suffering significant losses.

The continuation of such hostilities will not help establishing the desired climate of stability and peace. The Armed Forces affirms its ability to react forcefully to the violations committed against it, whatever their size or timing, and that the vigilance of the Armed Forces personnel will abort the aggression in all its forms.

