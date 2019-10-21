Sudan: Hamdouk Addresses the Sudanese People On the 55th Anniversary of the October Revolution

20 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, — Prime Minister ,Abdullah Hamdouk will address the Sudanese people at 7:00 pm on, Monday on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the glorious October Revolution via live media.

