Sudan: Hamdouk Addresses the Sudanese People On the 55th Anniversary of the October Revolution

Khartoum, — Prime Minister ,Abdullah Hamdouk will address the Sudanese people at 7:00 pm on, Monday on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the glorious October Revolution via live media.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability