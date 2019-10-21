Eritrea: New Books Launch

Asmara — New books written by Dr. Tekeste Fikadu were launched at a ceremony conducted on 18 October at Amba-Soira Hotel. The new books include 332 pages "The History of Modern Medicine in Eritrea" and 239 pages 25 short stories translated from Antoine Chekov's works.

At the launching ceremony in which Ministers, Government officials as well as invited guests took part, Dr. Tekeste indicated that "The History of Modern Medicine in Eritrea" incorporates two phases of the history of medicine in Eritrea from 1952 to 1974 and from pre-colonialism up to the British administration.

Dr. Tekeste said that the objective of preparing the book was to document the true history of the history of medicine in Eritrea and transfer to generations.

It is to be recalled that Dr. Tekeste has written several books including "Journey from Nakfa to Nakfa" in English, "From Oromai to Oromai" in Tigrigna and other nine books.