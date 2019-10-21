Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Martyrs' Families

19 October 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Nationals residing in Canada, Switzerland, Germany as well as inside the country have contributed 22,240 USD, 7,928 Canadian Dollar, 5,300 Euros and 5 thousand Nakfa in support of the families of the martyrs' and in augmenting the martyrs' trust fund.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Eritrean women in Winnipeg, Canada contributed 10,080 USD, eight nationals residing in Switzerland 3,600 USD, Eritrean Community in Geneva, Switzerland, 3600 USD, Eritrean Community in Freiburg, Switzerland ,1800 USD, Eritrean community in Munich and its environs, Germany, 3,400 Euros, Eritrean community in Vancouver, Canada, 1080 USD, nationals grouped as 'Warsay', 'Tsinat', and 'Fenkil' in Kitchener and Waterloo-Canada contributed 1,000 USD and 1,448 Canadian Dollars in support of the families of martyrs.

Likewise, Eritrean Canadian community in Calgary, Canada, contributed 6,480 Canadian Dollar, PFDJ members in Frankfurt, Germany, 1000 Euro, nationals residing in Beerfelden city and its environs, Germany, 500 Euro, family of the late Seile Haile from Frankfurt, Germany, 400 Euro, and an anonymous individual from the Central region contributed 5 thousand Nakfa in augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

