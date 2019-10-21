Somalia: Germany Donates U.S.$3 Million to Support Election Process

19 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The government of Germany has announced the provision of € 2.7 million (= $ 3.0 million) to the Federal government of Somalia on Friday.

The German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) said the support is aimed at strengthening the upcoming election process in the country which is scheduled in 2021.

"The German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) has made available € 2.7 million (= $ 3.0 million) in support of the joint program for Universal suffrage elections in the Federal Republic of Somalia to help the country move towards its first popular elections in over five decades." A press statement from the German embassy in Somalia confirmed.

Berlin said it strongly believes in a peaceful democratic process that will considerably strengthen the legitimacy of incoming government which will be an important step forward in Somalia's state-building process.

"Meaningful political participation of every Somali citizen will be instrumental to increased social cohesion and long-term stability in the country."

It called upon on Somali political leaders to reach consensus on an electoral model and legislation that will ensure timely and credible universal suffrage elections in 2020-21.

