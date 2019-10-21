Sudan: Severe Bread Crisis in Sudan's Atbara

18 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Atbara — Several listeners complained to Radio Dabanga from Atbara in River Nile state that they have to queue in long lines and wait long periods of time in front of bakeries in order to obtain a few loaves of bread.

They accuse the owners of the bakeries and affiliates of the former regime, who still control the River Nile state Bakery Union, of manipulating the flour quotas.

Market traders in Atbara also criticise increased taxes. They threaten to strike and close their shops if the authorities do not solve that problem.

