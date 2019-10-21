Ghana: GIJ Marks 60th Anniversary

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) yesterday held a grand durbar at its new site at Dzorwulu in Accra as part of activities marking the 60th anniversary celebration of the institute.

Held on the theme "Celebrating our past: Inspiring our future", the occasion was characterised by fanfare including cultural performances, drama displays, gallery and exhibition and cutting of the 60th anniversary cake.

The durbar was attended by host of dignitaries including past rectors of the institute, past and current members of the Governing Council, alumni, students and well wishers.

In an address, the Rector of the GIJ, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, said the institute had transformed immensely over the past six decades but still had a long way to go to improve upon the education of future journalists.

A major obstacle, he said was the unfinished complex at Dzorwulu which when completed, would ease the congestion at the Osu campus of the institute.

Professor Kwansah-Aidoo therefore appealed to government to assist with the completion and furnishing of the five-storey complex.

The GIJ Rector also appealed to corporate Ghana, past students and friends of the Institute to donate to the 60th Anniversary Endowment Fund which proceeds would be used to handle projects including practical training for students, recruitment of faculty among others.

Mr Kwansah-Aidoo disclosed that the institution was bent on building a digital media hub, as part of its 60th anniversary, to serve both local and international students and professionals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The hub, he stated, would provide facilities for digital audio-visual, online news and up-to-date graphics and advertisement design".

Mr George Andah, Deputy Minister of Communications lauded the initiative by GIJ to build a digital media hub, saying, "This will help journalists and students to build their capacity in line with international standards".

The deputy minister acknowledged that the institute was finding new ways to teach its students to allow them to keep up with the ever-changing world of information gathering and news reporting.

"The Ministry of Communication is working hard to build infrastructure to help journalists make a mark in information gathering and sharing," he added.

Mr Andah congratulated the GIJ Governing Council, faculty members, staff and students for their dedicated service and patronage for bringing GIJ to its 60th anniversary.

Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Director of Human Resources at the Volta River Authority (VRA) lauded the achievement of the institute, adding that its students still needed skills training to better aid them in their profession.

To this end, she stated that VRA would open its doors to GIJ to allow students to intern with it to build upon their skills and would have talks with GIJ to allow students who wished to specialise in the energy sector to be trained by VRA to impart key knowledge and skills from the energy industry to them.