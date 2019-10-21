Ghana: GIJ Marks 60th Anniversary

18 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Frederick Gadese-Mensah

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) yesterday held a grand durbar at its new site at Dzorwulu in Accra as part of activities marking the 60th anniversary celebration of the institute.

Held on the theme "Celebrating our past: Inspiring our future", the occasion was characterised by fanfare including cultural performances, drama displays, gallery and exhibition and cutting of the 60th anniversary cake.

The durbar was attended by host of dignitaries including past rectors of the institute, past and current members of the Governing Council, alumni, students and well wishers.

In an address, the Rector of the GIJ, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, said the institute had transformed immensely over the past six decades but still had a long way to go to improve upon the education of future journalists.

A major obstacle, he said was the unfinished complex at Dzorwulu which when completed, would ease the congestion at the Osu campus of the institute.

Professor Kwansah-Aidoo therefore appealed to government to assist with the completion and furnishing of the five-storey complex.

The GIJ Rector also appealed to corporate Ghana, past students and friends of the Institute to donate to the 60th Anniversary Endowment Fund which proceeds would be used to handle projects including practical training for students, recruitment of faculty among others.

Mr Kwansah-Aidoo disclosed that the institution was bent on building a digital media hub, as part of its 60th anniversary, to serve both local and international students and professionals.

"The hub, he stated, would provide facilities for digital audio-visual, online news and up-to-date graphics and advertisement design".

Mr George Andah, Deputy Minister of Communications lauded the initiative by GIJ to build a digital media hub, saying, "This will help journalists and students to build their capacity in line with international standards".

The deputy minister acknowledged that the institute was finding new ways to teach its students to allow them to keep up with the ever-changing world of information gathering and news reporting.

"The Ministry of Communication is working hard to build infrastructure to help journalists make a mark in information gathering and sharing," he added.

Mr Andah congratulated the GIJ Governing Council, faculty members, staff and students for their dedicated service and patronage for bringing GIJ to its 60th anniversary.

Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Director of Human Resources at the Volta River Authority (VRA) lauded the achievement of the institute, adding that its students still needed skills training to better aid them in their profession.

To this end, she stated that VRA would open its doors to GIJ to allow students to intern with it to build upon their skills and would have talks with GIJ to allow students who wished to specialise in the energy sector to be trained by VRA to impart key knowledge and skills from the energy industry to them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.