Ghana: Police Grab 8 Suspected Armed Robbers

Eight suspected armed robbers, including two ex-convicts, have been arrested by the police in separate operations by the Accra Regional Police Command.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 19 and 42 years, are Frank Attah Kwame Agyekum, Evans Kwamena Nyarko, Emmanuel Amaning, Kwasi Nkrumah, ex-convict, Charles Oduro, ex convict, Solomon Aidoo, Amid Haruna and Alex Danso.

They are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim, disclosed these to journalists, at a press conference in Accra, yesterday.

DCOP Anim said on September 19, Amaning and Nyarko conspired and embarked on robbery spree at various locations within the Accra metropolis.

He said the suspects, who armed themselves with a locally manufactured pistol, a cutlass, dagger and screw driver, attacked their victim (name withheld) and robbed him of his laptop computer and two Samsung mobile phones.

DCOP Anim said the suspects ordered the victim to surrender his money, but Amaning was arrested and Nyarko escaped to Nkawkaw.

He said on September 25, Agyekum and Nyarko were apprehended during another robbery at Nkawkaw.

DCOP Anim stated that on October 10, the police received information that Nkrumah and Oduro were using a car with fake registration number, GT4041-16 embossed on it.

He said the suspects were arrested and the car, suspected to have been robbed and was being offered for sale, was impounded.

DCOP Anim said the suspects during interrogation mentioned the name of Danso, a car dealer, who was arrested by the police at Awoshie in Accra.

He said on October 12, the police received information that a group of armed robbers had snatched a Hyundai bus with registration number GR4920-19, and were hiding it at Ablekuma Fan Milk.

DCOP Anim said the police arrested Aidoo, who surfaced to work on the vehicle, since the key to the car was missing.

In another development, DCOP Anim said one Nurudeen Mohammed, alias Delmar, and CJ, had been on the police wanted list since 2016 for shooting four police men and wounding them during a robbery.

He said on October 5, luck eluded Mohammed and his gang who went to attack a complainant (name withheld) at Agape, but was shot by the complainant.

The Commander said Mohammed was pronounced dead on arrival.

He called on the public who have fallen victims of robbery to contact the command.

DCOP Anim called on the public to provide information to the police to clamp down on criminal activities in the country.