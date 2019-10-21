Ghana: Two Jailed 240 Months for Robbery

18 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — The Tema Circuit Court 'B' on Tuesday jailed two unemployed men to 120 months each, for conspiring to rob and robbing a Tally Clerk.

William Sakyi, 20, also known as (aka) Skido, and Hamdu Adam, 21, aka, Obolo, were convicted on their own pleas.

A third accomplice, Abdul Rashid Idrissu, 18, who pleaded not guilty, was remanded by the court into prison custody, to reappear on October 29, and three accomplices, Boamah, Johnny and Amidu are at large.

The prosecution told the court presided by Mrs Cynthia Owiredu, that the complainant is Selasie Sony, a Tally Clerk, at the Tema Port.

The court heard that Sakyi lives at the Meridian area in Tema Community 1, while Adam and Iddrisu live at Old Fadama in Accra.

On October 7, the three suspects and others now at large, armed with pepper spray and a pair of scissors attacked the complainant, and took away a bag containing clothing, power bank, e-zwich card, iPhone X and cash of GH¢100.00.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the convicts.

Meanwhile, the Tema Community 1 District Commander, Chief Supt Stephen K. Kwakye, has declared some people who are part of a stealing syndicate and terrorising residents of Tema, wanted.

They are Adamu, Boamah, Agurero, Abu and Sandaani, who live at the Meridian area, and Sumaila, who lives at Site 2, all in Tema Community 1.

