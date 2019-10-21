South Africa: Old Mutual Limited Announces Resignation of Managing Director of Old Mutual Personal Finance

press release

Johannesburg — Old Mutual Limited announced that Ms. Karabo Morule, Managing Director of Old Mutual Personal Finance, has resigned for personal reasons. She will remain in her role for three months to assist with the transition to the internal successor.

Old Mutual is confident its internal leadership bench-strength will yield a suitable successor, ensuring seamless business continuity in the best interests of clients and stakeholders.

Old Mutual Limited Acting CEO Iain Williamson said: “Karabo is a great product of our company’s leadership talent development, and we wish her well in her future endeavors. Similarly, her successor will be drawn from Old Mutual’s internal reservoir of leadership talent.”

Old Mutual is a leader in transformation among financial services sector peers. Last week Old Mutual received the “Most Transformed Retirement Fund of the Year” award from the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (“ABSIP”).