Cameroon: Dakar International Forum On Peace and Security - Cameroon Officially Invited

Ambassador Khare Diouf of Senegal handed the invitation letter of Minister Mbella Mbella in an audience on October 16, 2019 at the Ministry of External Relations.

Cameroon has been officially invited to participate in deliberations during the sixth edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security scheduled to hold on November 18 and 19, 2019. External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella was officially invited for the forum following an invitation letter that was handed him on October 16, 2019 by Senegalese Ambassador to Cameroon, Khare Diouf during an audience. Going by the invite, Minister Mbella Mbella will lead the Cameroonian delegation to the meeting for all actors concerned by peace and security on the African continent. Highlighting on the reason of his visit to the Ministry of External Relations, Ambassador Khare Diouf said he also discussed bilateral relations between Cameroon and Senegal, and equally handed over the invitation letter of the Minister Mbella Mbella to the upcoming peace and security forum. "I was received by the Minister of External Relations on my request. We discussed the importance of diplomatic relations existing between Cameroon and Senegal which are historic and deep, dating since our independence. I equally came to present the letter of invitation to the Minister of External Relations for the upcoming sixth edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security to be held in Dakar on November 18 and 19, 2019 amongst which Cameroon will be one of the major countries invited," Ambassador Khare Diouf stated.

The Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security brings together annually, African leaders, international partners, and multiple actors involved in peace and security issues. Launched at the 2013 Elysée Summit in France, the first Dakar Forum took place in December 2014 under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall.