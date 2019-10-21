Ghana: Hearts, OMY TV Unveil Anniv Logo

18 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

OMY Television in partnership with the National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Hearts of Oak has unveiled 'The Grand Hearts Gathering' logo as part of activities to mark the club's 108th anniversary.

Hearts will on November 11 celebrate its 108th anniversary at Pavilion 'A' of the Accra International Trade Fair Centre-La to climax the celebrations with a live musical event.

It will be under the theme "Let your Phobian count" with the aim of getting the supporters to participate in the activities lined up for the event.

It will start from November 8 with a visit to the Chief Imam's residence, a church service on November 10, a visit to the spiritual home of the club at Swallaba, Accra on the anniversary day November 11; sod cutting at Pobiman and donations to an orphanage on the same day.

Unveiling the logo, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mr Frederick Moore said the time has come for the supporters of the club to make their presence and support for the club count in every-way they can.

He said the grand Hearts gathering would be one of the many ways to cement the club's greatness on the minds of all and urged the supporters to come out in their numbers to make the day a grand one.

A Board member of the club, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe congratulated the supporters and OMY TV for the idea, noting that such collaborations can only make the club bigger.

Chief Executive Officer of OMY TV, Miss Joyce Aku Mensah revealed that they are in talks with dance-hall kingpin Shatta Wale to be a part of the event.

She confirmed that Wendy Shay, Fameye, Sister Afia, Dr Cryme among others will be on the bill to entertain the fans.

