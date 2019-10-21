Cameroon: Arms Sale in Cameroon

Photo: Arison Tamfu/IRIN
Schoolchildren returning from school in Buea (file photo).
18 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji will today meet with owners of arms and ammunitions shops in the country. The meeting to take place in Yaounde comes a few months after the prohibition until further notice of the sale of hunting and protection weapons and their ammunition in the Adamaoua, Central, Littoral, West, North-West and South-West regions.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

More on This
Separatists Open 'Community Schools' Cameroon
Psychological Care Lacking in Cameroon Separatist Conflict
Mixed Reactions to Cameroon Military's Reconciliation Effort
Cameroon Begins National Dialogue on Separatist Crisis
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.