Ghana: September Producer Price Inflation Falls to 9.7 Per Cent

18 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

PThe country's year-on-year producer price inflation rate for September fell to 9.7 per cent from 10.2 per cent in August, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced.

This represents a 0.5 percentage point decrease in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in the August 2019 and a month-on-month change rate of 0.1 per cent between August and September.

Announcing the August producer price inflation at a news conference in Accra yesterday, the Acting Deputy Government Statistician in charge of services, Mr David Y. Kombat said the drop in the producer price inflation for September was influenced by the drop in the producer price inflation in the manufacturing sub-sector.

He said the producer price inflation rate for the manufacturing sub-sector fell from 5.8 per cent in August 2019 to 4.9 per cent in September 2019, the lowest among the other subs-sectors of mining and quarrying and utilities.

"The price drivers for the fall in the producer price inflation for the manufacturing sub-sector was as a result of decreases in the inflation rate of manufacture of refined petroleum products and manufacture of food and food products," Mr Kombat said.

The inflation rate for the manufacture of refined petroleum products fell from 3.1 per cent in August 2019 to 0.7 per cent in September 2019 and the inflation of the manufacture of food and food products fell from 6.7 per cent in August 2019 to 6.1 per cent in September 2019.

Mr Kombat stated that the producer price inflation for the mining and quarrying sub-sector increased by 0.6 per cent to 37.1 per cent in September 2019 from 36.5 per cent in August 2019, the highest among the three sub-sectors.

The Deputy Government Statistician in charge of Services said the utilities sub-sector recorded a 0.1 percentage points increase over the August 2019 rate of 6.8 per cent.

"With respect to the monthly changes, mining and quarrying recorded the highest inflation rate of 1.9 per cent, followed by utilities sub-sector which recorded no inflation rate. The manufacturing sub-sector recorded the lowest inflation of -0.3 per cent," he said.

Highlighting on the petroleum price index, Mr Kombat said the producer price inflation rate for the sector fell from 3.1 in August 2019 to 0.7 per cent in September 2019, the lowest in 12 months.

He said the producer price inflation for petroleum in the same period last year stood at 31.1 per cent.

The Producer Price Index measures the average change over time in the prices received by the domestic producers for the production of their goods and services.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.