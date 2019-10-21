Ghana: Convener of Green Republic Project Honoured

The Convener of the Green Republic Project, a climate action non- profit organisation, Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa has received the "Shining World Protection Award" for his leadership and exemplary efforts to inspire young people and communities to wage war against climate change and global warming through tree planting.

The $10,000 prize award was given to him by the Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association, founded by humanitarian philanthropist, Master Ching Hai.

The citation accompanying the award in part read "In recognition of your outstanding advocacy for environmental conservation planting millions of trees, mitigating climate change. With compliments and gratitude we honour you for your compassion and benevolence commitment to protect our planet."

Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa, who dedicated the award to all climate activists globally, thanked God for the honour done him and his organisation and dedicated the award to his hard working team who under very difficult conditions continue to work to help save humanity from the effects of climate challenge.

He thanked the Supreme Master Ching Hai for selecting him and his organisation to be the recipients of the Shining World Protection Award.

The Green Republic Convener appealed to the government to set a national tree planting day to help accelerate the nation's reforestation drive and in particular the battle against climate change which must be won at every cost.

"Battles are either won or lost but in the case of the climate battle, losing is not an option, we have to win at every cost and by any means necessary because the repercussion of losing points to human extinction," Osei-Darkwa said.

He also thanked the Forestry Commission of Ghana and Humano Energy for their support in the fight against climate change.