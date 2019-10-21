Zimbabwe: Give ZRP a Chance to Transform - Justice Minister

Citizens must give police a chance to improve on their human rights record, as they transform from the old way of doing things to the new thrust by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

Ziyambi said government was aware that the police have at times been found wanting in the manner they have handled citizens especially on the promotion and protection of human rights.

"To ensure the safety of our citizens and guarantee respect of their rights, police are being retrained on respect for human rights and even their curricular is being looked into so that it conforms to government thrust on promotion and protection of human rights," Ziyambi told this publication.

"As I indicated that we are in a transition, you will agree with me that every transition is very difficult and needs everyone inputs."

He added: "This is a police under transformation. You do not expect the same level that you are referring to from an institution that's under transformation.

"I am sure everyone would appreciate that when the Second Republic came in, there was a change in the way the police were operating. We believe that we are moving forward with the realignment and trying to do things in a way we will get there."

Ziyambi claimed he has not been able to substantiate claims of torture by police.

"I have heard issues of where civil society are targeted, incidence of torture. These are allegations that I have not been able to substantiate and I would not want to speak on something that I have not been able substantiate," he said.

"The government wants to work with civil society but we do not want sponsored civil society to fight the government. We want positive contribution and we believed that we should work together to build a better country."