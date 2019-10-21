Zimbabwe: 'Illegal Sanctions Affecting Islamic Operations in Zim'

21 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western powers are affecting the way the Islamic Supreme Council Affairs of Zimbabwe if operating.

Council president Sheikh Ishmail Duwa claimed their work in the social services sector has been adversely affected by the measures.

"We can no longer even build the house of God which is the church," Sheikh Duwa said.

Speaking to this publication ahead of the government planned anti-sanctions march and gala on the 25th of October in Harare, Sheikh Duwa said the Islamic Church has been forced to suspend its efforts to care for widows and orphans as well as provide shelter to the homeless.

"As the church, we look after orphans widows and so forth but now as the Supreme Council, we cannot afford to look after those people anymore.

"So you will find out that the sanctions are even affecting the commands of the creator and those people who imposed these sanctions were created by God. At the same time you will find out that the same people who demand human rights are violating the rights of people who they on the other hand claim to protect," he said.

Sheikh Duwa said this "smelt of double standards".

"Sanctions are killing a lot of people in Zimbabwe and they must go. The same people who are calling for them claim to respect human rights but here it's opposite," he argued.

"So we as the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs of Zimbabwe, we demand that sanctions should be removed immediately because they are infringing on human rights. They are infringing on God's rule because we can no longer support the weak in society."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

