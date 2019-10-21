Zimbabwe: Govt Plans Law Against Those Calling for Sanctions

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi sharing a lighter moment with Chief Justice Luke Malaba.
21 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration will support calls for a law to sanction citizens who support moves by foreign governments against the State, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

Ziyambi told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview at the weekend that the country's ability to transact in the international system has been highly compromised by sanctions imposed by Western powers.

"We support the call for those calling for the imposing of sanctions on this country being arrested," Ziyambi said.

The cabinet minister's call comes ahead of the government and ruling party organised anti-sanctions protests set for this Friday in Harare. The protests is to demand the unconditional removal of the "illegal sanctions" that government argues is responsible for the country's economic woes.

Added Ziyambi: "It is very painful when people believed that there are targeted sanctions. Business people out there cannot transact internationally. We are subjected to a lot of questions when you want to transact and transfer money from Zimbabwe to do business."

"Sometimes the transactions do not go through and our business people will tell you this is happening.

"I believe that we have to start working at a law that will ensure that those people who are not patriotic who brought this suffering to others are brought to book and we craft a law along the lines of the Logan Act."

Government has set aside 25 October as a day to call for the removal of sanctions imposed on the country nearly two decades ago.

Last month, Sadc Heads of State and Government declared October 25 as the day to stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe against the sanctions when they met in Tanzania.

Different countries in the region have indicated that they will carry out various activities on the day.

The regional block has since taken the call to United Nations General Assembly demanding the removal of the restrictive measures.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.