South Africa: Viggy Qwabe Withdraws from the Idols Competition

Photo: Idols SA
Viggy Qwabe.
21 October 2019
Idols SA (Johannesburg)

Season 15 of Idols SA has been full of firsts with the Qwabe twins making it to top 6.

From the beginning of their idols SA journey, the twins, Viggy and Virginia have always said they are in this together.

After lengthy discussions, Viggy who still remained in the Idols competition post Sunday night's elimination has decided to exit the competition. We would like to wish both Viggy Qwabe and Virginia Qwabe all the best in their careers as they are both extremely talented.

The Qwabe twins, their family, production company and channel met after the show tonight to formalise Viggy's decision.

"Mzansi Magic would like to advise all Idols fans to note that all voting lines have been closed for this round and there will be no elimination in the upcoming episode" said Philly Kubheka HOD PR & Publicity Local Entertainment Channel.

