Gambia: Chinese Embassy Reacts to Foroyaa News Story

18 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Chinese Embassy in The Gambia has reacted to a news story carried on Foroyaa newspaper which indicated that the Navy in collaboration with Ministry of Fisheries and Sea Shepperd, intercepted three Chinese fishing vessels

See below the press release from the Chinese Embassy;

The Ministry of Fisheries of The Gambia has confirmed that the detained so-called "Chinese fishing vessels" were neither from China nor registered in China. They are actually the vessels registered in The Gambia, and belong to some Gambian fishery companies, which received partial investment from Chinese individuals.

The China-Gambia economic cooperation has been developing rapidly, and investment from China has been promoting employment and development in The Gambia. The investment in the fishery industry offer good working opportunities to more than 400 Gambian workers with decent salaries and working conditions. They also help increase revenue to the Gambian Government, and contribute to the Gambian society in boosting employment and empowering the youth。

The Chinese Government and Chinese Embassy require that all Chinese investors in The Gambia should abide by local law and regulations, implement relevant corporation social responsibilities including promotion of environment protection, green and sustainable development, etc. Regarding the case of the vessels, we hope that relevant Gambian authorities would treat the case in accordance with law and regulations.

We are looking forward to a continuous fast and sound development of China-Gambia practical cooperation.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.