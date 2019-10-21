Gambia: Chinese Embassy Reacts to Foroyaa News Story

The Chinese Embassy in The Gambia has reacted to a news story carried on Foroyaa newspaper which indicated that the Navy in collaboration with Ministry of Fisheries and Sea Shepperd, intercepted three Chinese fishing vessels

See below the press release from the Chinese Embassy;

The Ministry of Fisheries of The Gambia has confirmed that the detained so-called "Chinese fishing vessels" were neither from China nor registered in China. They are actually the vessels registered in The Gambia, and belong to some Gambian fishery companies, which received partial investment from Chinese individuals.

The China-Gambia economic cooperation has been developing rapidly, and investment from China has been promoting employment and development in The Gambia. The investment in the fishery industry offer good working opportunities to more than 400 Gambian workers with decent salaries and working conditions. They also help increase revenue to the Gambian Government, and contribute to the Gambian society in boosting employment and empowering the youth。

The Chinese Government and Chinese Embassy require that all Chinese investors in The Gambia should abide by local law and regulations, implement relevant corporation social responsibilities including promotion of environment protection, green and sustainable development, etc. Regarding the case of the vessels, we hope that relevant Gambian authorities would treat the case in accordance with law and regulations.

We are looking forward to a continuous fast and sound development of China-Gambia practical cooperation.