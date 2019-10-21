Eritrea: Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Canada, Italy and South Africa have conducted various activities portraying their attachments with their homeland.

According to report Eritrean nationals in Toronto celebrated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the National Union of Eritrean Women under the theme "Struggle until Victory".

Speaking at the occasion, the Eritrean Consul General in Canada, Mr. Ahmed Iman indicating that the Eritrean women have realized their right place through toil and sacrifice, called on all nationals to work for transferring the noble values to the young generation.

Explaining the role of Eritrean women in the struggle for Eritrean independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty, Ms. Nitsihti Haile, head of the union branch, called for recruiting the young generation into the union with a view to transfer the shining history of Eritrean women.

Indicating that the Eritrean women under the umbrella of the EPLF have significant contribution in the struggle for independence as well as in ensuring equality and social justice, Ms. Nitsihti called for strengthening participation in the development of the national development endeavors.

The event was highlighted with various artistic programs.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros conducted seminar on 13 October to Eritrean nationals in Milano focusing the investment opportunities of nationals in their homeland.

Pointing out that Eritrea gives utmost priority to its human resources, Ambassador Petros called on the nationals to take advantage of the opportunity created and invest in their country.

Likewise, Eritrean community members in the German cities of Offenbach and Heppenheim contributed 1070 and 1200 Euros respectively in support of families of martyrs.