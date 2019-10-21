Cameroon: 'Double Life' - The Reality About Bush Falling!

The film is about the hidden truth and struggles no one would dare to talk about life in Europe.

Faking a lifestyle is something common in the society nowadays. This is particular about Africans living in Europe and America. Living a double life is what the Cameroonian-born; Sone Eric, CEO of Reality Films Belgium Production House tries to present in the Diasporamultinational movie

"Double Life" part 1 and 2. Shoot in different locations in Belgium and Cameroon, the film is about three close families from same community, trying to make ends meet by living a "Double Life".

The film is about the reality, lifestyle, struggles, challenges, and successes of Africans living abroad especially Cameroonians, and the unreal story being told to many youths in Cameroon, who could have stayed back home and make something good out of their lives and careers.

In the movie, the Director and Writer, Sone Eric raises awareness about the blinded world in which three families decide to put themselves in a bid to gain fame and recognition in the society. Amongst the three families, two, have two characters which cause them to be ignored, under-looked and regarded as low-class because of their financial status (they have no value).

The financial challenge placed them at a junction where they got themselves famous and identified in the society with all the consequences that could come with it.

The film director says the movie is aimed at revealing the fake lifestyle people establish for themselves, prefer not to take their destiny into their hands, instead travel to Europe, thinking it is a bed of roses.

The film is a unique medium for the producer to draw the attention of ideal dreamers in Cameroon and the rest of the world who are still ignorant about the lifestyle their fellow brothers and sisters are living in Europe while giving them an admirable identity at home and abroad.

Using home-based actors and actresses such as Jeffrey Epule, Nabstar Nabil, Fon god, Arrah Bessong Nkanya Nkwai and Valery Nchinfor Reality films Belgium is out to expose certain realities of life and issue through the educative drama movie filled with suspense and intrigues.