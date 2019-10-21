South Africa: The Top 5 Fight for the Idols SA Crown!

Tonight we had a double-dose of some truly excellent performances as our Top 5 vied for a place in the Top 4 by singing two songs each!

The first performances were cover songs, which are now available on iTunes. In the second half of the show, the contestants paid homage to US super-producer and songwriter, Timbaland.

It’s getting tougher and tougher to predict who will be eliminated next as the contestants continue to bring their A-game to the stage.

Tonight’s first performer was Micayla Oelofse, who was back in top form as she sang Lights by Ellie Goulding, and went to perform Justin Timberlake’s Until the End of Time. Randall Abrahams said she had redeemed herself, but encouraged her to try other styles. Unathi Nkayi, however, believed both performances were solid, while Somizi Mhlongo said she had all the makings of a superstar, but just needed to add some chutzpah to her performances.

Nolo Seodisha performed Letta Mbuli’s Ngiyabuza and Timberlake’s What Goes Around Comes Around. Reaction to his performances was mixed, with the judges saying he misinterpreted the lyrics of the first song, but redeemed himself with his second performance.

Sneziey Msomi was next and the judges could not give her enough praise for her performances. Her renditions of a fairly unknown Black Sheep by Gin Wigmore and Drunk in Love by Beyonce were spectacular. The judges were unanimous – she had stolen the show. Mhlongo said she oozed confidence and topped his praise with a Whoo Shem!

Luyolo Yiba impressed the judges with his second performance of Timberlake’s Cry Me a River, while they were not so convinced with his first performance – Learn to Love Again by Lawson. Abrahams called that performance a Sunday snooze fest, though Nkayi was content that Yiba had redeemed himself. Mhlongo was confident he had secured his place in the Top 4, thanks to his first performance.

The last performer of the evening, Viggy Qwabe, so killed her performance of One Republic’s Too Late to Apologize, that there was barely any mention of her rendition of Amanda Black’s Sinazo. The judges were impressed with her fighting spirit, with Nkayi encouraging her to continue till the end. Abrahams said her second performance had saved her.

Of course, the evening was not without its emotional upsets as we said goodbye to one of our twins, Virginia Qwabe. With the Top 5 having performed, it is now up to the viewers to once again decide who will be the last man or woman standing.