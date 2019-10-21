South Africa: Sharks Confirm Pat Lambie As Coaching Consultant

Cape Town — The Sharks have confirmed that retired Springbok Pat Lambie will join the franchise as a coaching consultant for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

According to a statement from the franchise released on Monday, Lambie will serve as a "tactical and technical kicking consultant."

Lambie will join the Sharks on a one-year contract and will work with contracted players across all of the professional teams.

"As a player, Pat impressed with his natural ability and never-say-die attitude. He was highly respected by his team-mates and fans alike and he will no doubt add huge value to the role as a former player that our current players will look up to," said Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee.

"As a role-model, he will also provide a mentoring role, passing on the maturity he showed as a player to those who now follow in his footsteps. We are thrilled that he has accepted the challenge offered to him and we know that he will make a hugely valuable impact on the young players in our squad."

Lambie, 29, who played 56 Test matches for the Springboks, was forced to retire from professional rugby in January this year following a series of head knocks and concussions.

Source: Sport24