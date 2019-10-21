Nigeria: Alleged USSD Service Charge - Pantami Orders Immediate Suspension of Charges

20 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Nigeria has debunked the alleged USSD service charge by MTN Nigeria.

In a statement that was released on Sunday, the ministry said it was not aware of such charges.

Recall that some customers on Sunday, received text messages from their service providers which read that those who use unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) channels to access banking services would have to pay new charges from October 21.

Telecom providers to charge N4 per 20 seconds for USSD access to banking services

"Please note that from Oct 21, we will charge N4 per 20 seconds for USSD access to banking services. Thank you,"

However, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami has ordered the immediate suspension of said charges until the Ministry is fully and properly briefed

